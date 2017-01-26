Earlier this month, Janet Jackson made headlines when she gave birth at the age of 50 to her and billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana’s son Eissa.

The singer has been very reclusive since giving birth, but she was recently spotted out and about in London. Wrapped up in a fur and wearing modest black clothing (which coincides with her conversion to Islam), Janet was spotted at the upscale baby boutique Blue Almonds rocking a high puff and black framed glasses. Blue Almonds is often frequented by the British royal family.

See new mommy, Janet, below: