Sprint Acquires One-Third Share Of TIDAL, Partnership To Combine Services

TIDAL has struck a partnership deal with Sprint to acquire one-third of the company to deliver exclusive content to help Sprint acquire new customers and reward current customers.

The partnership will soon give Sprint’s 45 million retail customers unlimited access to exclusive artist content not available anywhere else. That’s right; if you’re a Sprint user, TIDAL and its artists will make exclusive content that will only be available to current and new Sprint customers.

JAY Z and the artist-owners will continue to run TIDAL’s artist-centric service as it pioneers and grows the direct relationship between artists and fans. Sprint’s chief executive officer, Marcelo Claure, will also join TIDAL’s Board of Directors, along with the other the artist-owners.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” said JAY Z. “Marcelo understood our goal right away, and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

This deal is the first-of-its-kind. “Jay saw not only a business need, but a cultural one, and put his heart and grit into building TIDAL into a world-class music streaming platform that is unrivaled in quality and content,” said Claure. “The passion and dedication that these artist-owners bring to fans will enable Sprint to offer new and existing customers access to exclusive content and entertainment experiences in a way no other service can.”

More news on exclusive offers and upcoming promotions from Sprint and TIDAL will be unveiled soon.