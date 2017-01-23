Nik West is a former bassist for the late Prince with a name all her own. She recently dropped the visual “Bottom of the Bottle,” a track from her latest EP Say Somethin.

“Bottom of the Bottle” is an energetic, funky jam created as motivation to avoid staying down in the dumps too long. She tells Vibe, “the song is about letting go of all of your worries, and instead of wondering why bad things happen, and instead of drowning yourself with the negative, don’t let hard times keep you down for long,” she said. “Live your life to the fullest and try to see the good in it all. Smile, whistle, sing, dance even if you’re “’at the bottom of the bottle.’”

The visual is lively and colorful, just like Nik’s personality and her signature ensembles and hair. One can’t help but be happy when watching!

Watch “Bottom Of The Bottle” above and purchase Say Somethin’ on iTunes HERE.