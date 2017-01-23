News
Comedian Aziz Ansari Calls Donald Trump ‘The Chris Brown of Politics,’ Brown Reacts
“Parks and Recreation” actor/comedian Aziz Ansari hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend. Viewers knew his opening monologue would be full of Trump jokes, and most were happily ready for them in order to laugh to keep from crying in the reality that is a Trump presidency.
All was well, that is, until Ansari’s Trump jokes got intertwined with the subject of Chris Brown.
“I’m sure there’s a lot of people that voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown. It’s like hey man I’m just here for the tunes…I don’t condone the extracurriculars,” he says. “If you think about it, Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics and ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These Hoes Ain’t Loyal.'”
Well, needless to say. Chris wasn’t too happy with the comparison. He re-posted the clip of Ansari’s comments and added the caption: “F**K NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D**K!” before responding in a since-deleted Instagram video. Bur The ShadeRoom swooped in just in time to capture it:
Ansari hasn’t replied to Breezy’s reaction as of yet.
