Keke Palmer Reads Trey Songz For Putting Her in His ‘Pick Up The Phone’ Video; Trigga Says “I Know My Character”

It looks like Keke Palmer didn’t want to be filmed while taking part in Trey Songz and Fabolous’ lituation party in their latest music video for the ‘Trappy New Years’ song, ‘Pick Up The Phone.’

Palmer is seen lounging in the clip on her phone, but according to her, she didn’t want to be filmed nor did she give Songz permission to use her likeness for the video.

“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” Palmer wrote on Instagram. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”

She continued: “Yet, you still disrespected me as a young woman, whom you’ve known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed?? This is what I’m referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn’t have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I’m not for the bullshit. I’m serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU.”

Palmer also released the below videos to further explain her side of the situation.

Without going into details, Trey responded to Palmer’s comments, insisting, “I know my truth.”

“So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything,” Trey writes. “However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who’s being tested right now…I feel you, it’ll pass, I’ve been in a million storms…they all pass. Don’t let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter.”

Thoughts, Roomies? Should Palmer have left or went outside? Was she that wasted?