Tamar Braxton Talks Upcoming LP: “I Feel Like I’m Making The Album of My Life”

Tamar Braxton is turning her page back to music after a controversial 2016. In a recent appearance on Hollywood Today, The Braxton Family Value’s star announced her next studio album, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Calling All Lovers.’

“I feel like I’m making the album of my life,” Tamar told the show. “‘Love and War’ was amazing and I’m thankful for that, and ‘Calling All Lovers’ as well, but this album for me is so personal.”

Tamar also confirmed that she’s been in the lab with Grammy-winning producer Rodney Jerkins; “It get Rodney and Vincent Herbert together, that’s like a Grammy sandwich.”

We’re looking forward to hearing new music from Tamar, who badly needs the distraction after her drama-filled firing from ‘The Real’ talk show and her comments on Kim Burrell.