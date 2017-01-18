International reggae artist ORieL releases his new single “People Say,” a song about persevering through people’s skepticism of one’s relationship.

Produced by the Afar Music Group production team consisting of ORieL, Ludwig Grant and Lloyd Willacy, the song feature ORieL’s honey-coated raspy voice laid to the R&B-infused beat.

Speaking of the song, ORieL stated, “Love is an emotion that connects all humans, no matter the race, creed or class, it is a uniting feeling. We can all relate at one point or another in our lives.”

Further adding “I sing of real life, from conscious social matters to love, ‘People Say’ is one of the aspects of my upcoming album, just like it is one of the aspects of life.”

Stream below:

ORieL will be delivering his debut album this Spring.