Get your dancing shoes on, because Maya Killtron unleashes some authentic disco vibes on her new single “Bad Decisions.”

Killtron calls the song “a review of some of my best romances and worst choices in the field of love. It’s honest but light, real but unapologetic, and always dancy.”

The song is lush with instrumentation, and Killtron’s voice is unapologetically strong and bright, in the same vein as her sel-proclaimed musical heroes Teena Marie, Prince, and The Gap Band.

“While recording the new single, taking time and care with each step was my priority. Being a singer and violinist, it was important to me to play on my strengths and include a lot of strings while pushing myself into new areas of writing and arranging. The result is thick, luscious, and sounds like expensive velvet,” she explains.

Light up your day by pressing play below!

@MayaKilltron