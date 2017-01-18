Love & Hip Hop’s Amina Buddafly Pulls on The Heartstrings With “More Than You”

Amina Buddafly’s life has unfolded in front of the world on VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ so when she releases songs like “More Than You,” you get to either feel her pain or give her the side eye.

The German-born, now an L.A. resident, recently unveiled a somber music video for the emotional piano ballad, where she gets up close and personal with the camera as she coos about her worth and how loving her should be “appreciated.”

“I wanted so bad to make it work, but it might be for the better…There fallin’, these tears of mine, but I swear that this is the last time,” she sings while rocking various stunning ensembles.

As you may or may not know, Amina has been caught up in a love triangle with rapper Peter Gunz and Tara Wallace. Last summer (2016), she gave birth to Peter’s tenth child, right after Tara welcomed his ninth.

With that being said, Amina will have a ton of material to write about on her forthcoming album, Music In My Room. “More Than You” fits her light textured voice while the record can be a female anthem of sorts to those ladies who needs strength to let go.

Amina recently released an autobiography book called, ‘The Other Woman.’ If it’s more detailed than what we’ve seen on Love & Hip Hop then your in for a treat (cop it here).

In related news, TV personality Peter Gunz celebrated his birthday last Thursday at hookah lounge Hayaty NYC. The party theme was inspired by One of Gunz Favorite artist, the legendary Prince. Amina and Tara were present along with family, friends, and fans.

