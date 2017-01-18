Sydney’s “Prince of Soul” Josué is back with a short E.P dubbed M.o.D.

“M.o.D stands for loads of things. ‘Mind over Distractions.’ ‘Money overruns Dreams.’ ‘Music over Drama.’ It’s really up to the listener to determine what that means,” said Josué.

The 3-track EP is a family affair with Josué collaborating with his brother and fellow producer M.o.D. Written entirely by Josué, the EP plays with his traditional soulful style while also mixing it up with electronic experimental beats.

As the EP unfolds, Josué’s soulful voice takes you on a journey back to the old school soul we know and love, providing hope, love and expressing the sad repercussions of war. The last track in particular, “Erase the Sun,” is Josué’s take on what’s happening in the world today, and the impact war has on our society. It’s a small sample of an old song Josué recorded when he was 17-years-old that his brother always enjoyed, so they decided to dig it up and revamp it.

Josué is currently working on an album due to release later this year, but meanwhile stream M.o.D. below:

IG: josue_vmusic