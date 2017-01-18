The Crush Boys Gives Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” an R&B Makeover

You haven’t heard “Bad And Boujee” quite like this.

Songwriting duo, The Crushboys, gives us their take on Migos’ Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit record; With the help of producers RMG, the pair finds a way to somehow turn the trap anthem into an R&B ballad.

The “Bad and Boujee” flip is expected to be the first of many for the pair, as they start off 2017 pivoting from solely writing for others to release more original content to brand themselves and their debut project dubbed, ‘Drafts.’ The project will consist of a slew of remixes of popular songs; and serve as a prelude to their EP, ‘Revisions.’

Listen to The Crushboys’ remix of “Bad and Boujee” below:

Words by CJ.