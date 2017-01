ATL crooner 24hrs drops another dimly-lit, seedy music video for his Mike Dean-assisted single, “You Know.” He unleashes another sing-songy, hip-hop flow and an NSFW video to match.

In the clip, the crooner chills in a luxury mansion with a bevy of scantily clad women, seemingly all present for his entertainment and pleasure.

Catch 24hrs on his “Open Late Tour” ft. Ye Ali. See dates below: