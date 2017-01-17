After much controversy and waiting, the Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me” has been officially acquired by entertainment studio heavyweight Lionsgate to hit theaters this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a date has been set for the film to hit theaters: June 16th, also what would be the late rappers’ 46th birthday. Directed by Benny Boom, the film will portray Pac’s rise to fame as a hip-hop artist, actor, poet, and activist, as well as his imprisonment and controversial time at Death Row Records.

Newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. will star in the leading role, actress Danai Gurira will play Pac’s mother Afeni Shakur, and Kat Graham will play Jada Pinkett, Pac’s old friend.

In other Pac news, 2017 will be a big year for Pac’s legacy: he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7th.