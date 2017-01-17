Tristan Price – Don’t Get It Twisted

Indie R&B artist Tristan Price releases the smooth and sensual single, ‘Don’t Get It Twisted,’ which pays homage to “the love and devotion put into his relationship to make it work.”

The Minnesota-based singer and songwriter, who is up front and personal with his relationship on social media, sets the stage for Valentine’s Day with the romantic offering; His vocals are passionate, sweet, and nostalgic.

‘Don’t Get It Twisted’ will appear on his forthcoming untitled album.

Price has opened for artists like Jacquees and Mindless Behavior.