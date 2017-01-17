Yesterday (Jan. 16), it was reported that Jennifer Holliday pulled the plug on her inauguration performance because her LGBT fans were upset with her decision. But now, TMZ is saying the reason could have been more sinister.

A rep for Holliday told TMZ that the singer pulled out of the inaugural events because she received death threats AND because of the LGBT community backlash. The rep tells TMZ, “It was all of those things. She wasn’t scared to perform. She didn’t want to put her family at risk based on the death threats and she also didn’t want to offend the LGBT community which was especially upset that a past ally would perform on a program with President-Elect Donald Trump.”

No word on if the death threats came from are affiliated with a certain group.