On Jan 20th, Eric Bellinger will release the acoustic version of his latest project Eric B. For President: Term 1 called EBFP: An Acoustic Experience, a project on which he strips down those songs to their bare essence, with only voice and acoustic guitar to reveal the melodies and clever lyrics beneath the production bells and whistles of the first project.

Explains Bellinger, “I’m an R&B artist first but I know Eric B For President: Term 1 was a very hip-hop driven project. I felt as if I needed to do some more edgy urban songs just so people knew I was capable of that type of sound as well, but I still wanted to release the project in a way that my core fan base would be able to vibe with. I’m a huge fan of the acoustic guitar. There were a lot of insane beats on the project: crazy snares, baselines, ambient sounds that may have left some of my vocals and intricate harmonies in each of the songs hidden. I knew that if I stripped down the production for EBFP, An Acoustic Experience, it would make people focus in on the vocals and lyrics. The idea for making an acoustic project came out after I saw the reaction from old and new fans. I was excited about the new fans I gained but still wanted to please my day ones as well.”

From Eric B For President: Term 1, he drops the Cam Fairfax-directed video for “Sometimes,” in which he rocks old school Kobe and MJ jerseys while wearing oversized slippers. Watch above!