Michigan-based R&B/Pop princess Dye Hard pays homage to admired artist Kehlani, with a jaw-dropping remix of Kehlani’s “Distraction” featuring label mate Antonio Breez.

In the remix, Dye adds her own flare and flexes her pen game to flip the lyrics a bit, still keeping the theme of only wanting a plaything, no feeling attached.

Stream below:

