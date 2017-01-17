LA’s Fade to Mind unveils the new deluxe edition of Infrared, a collaborative project from rising R&B star Dawn Richard and highly respected producer Kingdom. Alongside the EP’s original four tracks come ten new remixes from Fade to Mind regulars and extended family; Rizzla, Ikonika (Hyperdub), Helix (Night Slugs), Divoli S’vere and more.

On Rizzla’s remix of “Paint It Blue,” the infectious rhythms and Dawn’s signature encompassing melody combine for a magnetic, ambient offering.

Infrared is produced entirely by Kingdom with co-writing and lyrics by Prince Will (who also worked closely writing CUT 4 ME with Kelela).

Infrared (Deluxe) will arrive on Jan 27th, available on vinyl and CD for the first time. Peep the tracklist below:



CD & DL Tracklisting:

1. Honest

2. How I Get It

3. Paint It Blue

4. Baptize

5. Baptize (Kingdom’s Honest VTX)

6. How I Get It (Helix Remix)

7. Paint It Blue (Rizzla Remix

8. How I Get It (Leonce Remix)

9. Honest (Helix Remix)

10. Paint It Blue (Ikonika Remix)

11. How I Get It (Byrell The Great Remix)

12. Honest (Divoli S’vere Remix)

13. How I Get It (Divoli S’vere Remix)

14. Baptize (Leonce Remix)



LP Tracklisting:

Side A

A1. Honest

A2. How I Get It

A3. Paint It Blue

A4. Baptize

A5. Baptize (Kingdom’s Honest VTX)

Side B

B1. Paint It Blue (Rizzla Remix)

B2. How I Get It (Leonce Remix)

B3. Honest (Divoli S’vere Remix)

B4. Paint It Blue (Ikonika Remix)

B5. How I Get It (Helix Remix)