Popular Baltimore girl group Replay has been heating up the online world with their viral music video “Strange” featuring Lil Key of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game.

“Strange” is an anthem for the youth to love themselves and embrace their uniqueness. In the clip, the group enjoys a day in high school, taking pride in standing out from the crowd.

Watch below:

The group consists of three young ladies, Marshaye Hebron aka “Shay,” her younger sister A’laiza Hebron aka “Lay,” and Kiya Hawthorne aka “Ki” who are between the ages of 15 to 17. Replay has been hard at work recording new music, and they recently received a prestigious award from the mayor of Baltimore for their block party tours.

Shay originally from PG Maryland brings a style of hip hop to the group that reflects one of her idols Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, Lay brings a soft soothing sound that sets the tone for the group and with her funky image she makes a bold statement. Ki is known by the group to bring the soul in the power behind the sound. All in all, Reply aims to recreate the blueprint of some of the girl groups before them that they mirror such as and TLC and SWV.

Facebook: theofficialreplayyy

Instagram: @theofficialreplayyy