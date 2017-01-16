News
Want to Smell Like Rihanna? Pick Up Her New “Seductive” Fragrance ‘Kiss by Rihanna’
Rihanna adds another fragrance to her growing beauty empire, which she plans to expand heavily in 2017.
The music superstar has announced her third perfume, Kiss, a “mesmerizing, chic and seductive” scent that includes playful accords of juicy plums, flowers of freesia and Asian peony.
Kiss by Rihanna comes in a baby blue bottle with a golden cap, which is an identical design as its predecessors. The elegant white floral scent is said to be expressing Rihanna’s “radiant feminine power.”
The fragrance (3.4 oz/$60) is available at Macy’s and Macys.com. Rihanna designed the bottle and appears in the ads.