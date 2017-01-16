Rihanna adds another fragrance to her growing beauty empire, which she plans to expand heavily in 2017.

The music superstar has announced her third perfume, Kiss, a “mesmerizing, chic and seductive” scent that includes playful accords of juicy plums, flowers of freesia and Asian peony.

Kiss by Rihanna comes in a baby blue bottle with a golden cap, which is an identical design as its predecessors. The elegant white floral scent is said to be expressing Rihanna’s “radiant feminine power.”

The fragrance (3.4 oz/$60) is available at Macy’s and Macys.com. Rihanna designed the bottle and appears in the ads.