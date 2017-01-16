Rapper, actor, comedian, entrepreneur, and radio & television personality Nick Cannon reveals the powerful spoken word video “Real Problems,” and man, he has a lot to say.

In the clip, Cannon is seen walking through an under-developed area as he delivers compelling words about politics, religion, government, class, and more in various societies.

As previously reported, Cannon was hospitalized over the Christmas Holiday due to complications with Lupus.

Check out some excerpts from the clip:

Real Problems

196 countries in the world and

I bet you think ours is the best

Real Problems

You probably more focused on Trump

and all his White House guests

Real Problems

Lack of agriculture and clam-based thinking

Modern day slavery

Mass incarceration

Eugenics and planned population

Masterminded by Abraham Lincoln

Real Problems

The world’s poorest countries full of

100% believers

But in the most richest countries

The Most High are the achievers

Real Problems

People living in caves

Sex slaves

Child molestation

Unspiritual rituals

Is this shit even getting to you?

Real Problems

Famine in the Motherland

But in Chicago I’m shooting at my brother man

Real Problems

New World Order

It’s controlled by what you order

at McDonalds, dollar menu, biodegradable cups

Fucked up, they charging me for free water