K. Michelle is Engaged: “That’s My Fiancé; I Don’t Play”

He put a ring on it, supposedly!

R&B singer and reality TV star K. Michelle shared a telling photo on Instagram a few days ago with what seems to be some very personal news.

In the image, the bootylicious songstress put her derriere on full blast in a form-fitting two-piece gray outfit as she announces, “When your fiancé catches you playing in the mirror.”

When your fiancé catches you playing in the mirror🌻 A photo posted by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:37am PST

Michelle’s fiancé is a Tennessee dentist named Dr. Kastan Sims, who is currently featured on her reality show, K. Michelle: My Life, as well as on her IG profile.

Michelle also shared several other intimate photos of she and her Knight; She captioned one, “I love me some him.”

We did notice a ring, but it wasn’t on her engagement finger.

K. Michelle also confirmed the engagement on Twitter, insisting, “That’s my fiancé! I don’t play! He has my back and I will ALWAYS go hard for him.”

That’s my fiancé! I don’t play! He has my back and I will ALWAYS go hard for him. https://t.co/1Mmh6zur1y — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 17, 2017

In related news, K. Michelle also announced her upcoming fourth studio album, TCE. The meaning behind the initials are currently unclear.

Great! We are gearing up for the release of my #4th album TCE https://t.co/whCICyJL1V — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 17, 2017

