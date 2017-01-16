Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday caught major heat when she accepted the invitation to perform at Trump’s inauguration festivities. So much so, that he’s now pulled out of the events, citing a “lapse of judgment.”

On Friday (Jan. 13), Trump’s inauguration team announced that she would perform along with Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood and other entertainers in a Jan. 19th event at the Lincoln Memorial called the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration.”

This caused major backlash, to which she resigned her participation in the festivities and apologized exclusively to the LGBT community, who have been huge supporters throughout her career. She wrote an open letter to TheWrap, saying she was “uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”

Read Holliday’s full open letter below: