Ciara looks radiant on the cover of the February 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan South Africa!

In the forthcoming issue, the 30-year-old newlywed (and soon-to-be-mommy to her second child with new hubby, Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson) talks motherhood, her journey from heartbreak to finding love, and more. The singer is glowing as usual, and looks no parts pregnant, at all! But that’s probably to be expected, with her iconic, toned physique!

She’s also the new face of Revlon, and she’s reportedly prepping new music: that’s a lot for 2017!