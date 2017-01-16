Director , designer, and DJ Vashtie pays homage to the late Aaliyah, Sade, FKA Twigs, and Kate Moss on their birthday (Jan. 16) by releasing the new mix, #ONE16GOAT.

“Downtown’s Sweetheart” created the mixture because of the culture and generational influences of these women.

“These women have inspired and influenced generations, cultures, sub-cultures, fashion, style, etc. Personally, I find them all to be personal muses,” Vashtie told Complex. “Not only are they gorgeous creatures, but beyond that—they are wildly creative, unique, and one-of-a-kind. When I learned that they all share the same birthday, I was amazed and knew I had to encapsulate this holiday! It’s a short, but sweet mix made by your favorite Taurus… me!”

Stream Vashtie’s #ONE16GOAT mix below:

Tracklist:

Introduction | “Happy Birthday” performed by Mr. Rogers

“At Your Best” – Aaliyah

“The Moon and the Stars” – Sade

“We Need a Resolution” – Aaliyah

“Cherish the Day” – Sade

“Hot Like Fire” – Aaliyah

“By Your Side” (Neptunes Remix) – Sade

“Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” – Aaliyah

“No Ordinary Love” – Sade

“If Your Girl Only Knew” – Aaliyah

“Sweetest Taboo” – Sade

“Back & Forth” – Aaliyah

“Rock the Boat” – Aaliyah

“Like Paradise” – Sade

“Hang on to Your Love” – Sade

“Couldn’t Love You More” – Sade Remix by Matrixxman & Vin Sol

MTV Diary: Aaliyah Interview

“2 Weeks 4 Page Letter” – Aaliyah x FKA Twigs remix by Raheem D.

“Smooth Operator” – Sade