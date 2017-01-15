Tory Lanez Delivers the “Rapture” of Love With Fabolous and Jadakiss

This is one of those moments when R&B and Hip-Hop is a match made in heaven.

Rappers Fabolous and Jadakiss taps Tory Lanez for “Rapture,” a nostalgic and bangin’ offering that samples Anita Baker’s 1986 classic “Caught Up in the Rapture.”

“Man it feels like love…Drop top coups in the winter baby / We just moving like the winners baby / Streets love it you feel the same,” a soulful and sublime Lanez delivers as Fab and Jada hit us with well-tooled rhymes.

“Rapture” will appear on Fabolous and Jadakiss’ joint project, Freddy vs. Jason. Watch the intense trailer of the upcoming opus below which is a mixture of the ‘Blair Witch Project,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ and ‘Friday the 13th.’

Fabolous recently released his Trey Songz-assisted music video, Keys to the Street, a record off their collaborative EP, ‘Trappy New Years.’