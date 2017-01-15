Connect with us

Tory Lanez Delivers the “Rapture” of Love With Fabolous and Jadakiss

Rappersroom

Tory Lanez Delivers the “Rapture” of Love With Fabolous and Jadakiss

Published on

This is one of those moments when R&B and Hip-Hop is a match made in heaven.

Rappers Fabolous and Jadakiss taps Tory Lanez for “Rapture,” a nostalgic and bangin’ offering that samples Anita Baker’s 1986 classic “Caught Up in the Rapture.”

“Man it feels like love…Drop top coups in the winter baby / We just moving like the winners baby / Streets love it you feel the same,” a soulful and sublime Lanez delivers as Fab and Jada hit us with well-tooled rhymes.

“Rapture” will appear on Fabolous and Jadakiss’ joint project, Freddy vs. Jason. Watch the intense trailer of the upcoming opus below which is a mixture of the ‘Blair Witch Project,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ and ‘Friday the 13th.’

Fabolous recently released his Trey Songz-assisted music video, Keys to the Street, a record off their collaborative EP, ‘Trappy New Years.’

More About: Fabolous | jadakiss | Tory Lanez

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Rappersroom

To Top