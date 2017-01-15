R&B Artist Malachiae Joins Bandit Gang Marco on “Loosen Up”

After teasing their large social media following for weeks, rising R&B artist Malachiae and Bandit Gang Marco finally drop a new single and video.

“Loosen Up” is about unfixing and becoming comfortable, and lives up to the hype. Malachiae’s voice sounds warm and smooth and works well combined with Bandit Gang Marco’s rap-singing.

The video has enjoyed immediate success and has received positive feedback among the two artists’ fan base, as it has something for everyone.

Balancing R&B and hip-hop, singer Malachiae and Atlanta crooner Bandit Gang Marco join forces and deliver.