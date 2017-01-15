Earlier this week, rumors swirled that the Pied Piper of R&B agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

The reports began after a comedian tweeted that R. Kelly would be playing at the event.

BREAKING: R. Kelly confirmed to perform at inauguration. — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) January 11, 2017

The comedian’s announcement was logged as an attack/joke on Kelly. Here’s why….

Following a BuzzFeed story this week, which claims Russia has compromising information on Trump, including allegations that Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed that the Obamas once slept in, the Internet started calling Trump “PEEOTUS.” This reported information then launched a social media storm involving jokes about “golden showers.”

Here’s the kicker! Kelly has faced serious sexual assault allegations in the past, with some involving urination. Back in 2002, a leaked video allegedly showed the R&B veteran having sex with an underage girl and subsequently urinating on her. Although Kelly was never charged and maintains his innocence, his name got thrown right into the mix.

Nonetheless, a few days later, Kelly took to Twitter and quelled the reports. He also didn’t help the rumors after using a yellow background in his message (clue: golden showers).

“Despite the rumors circulating online, R. Kelly will not be performing at this year’s Inauguration Ceremony,” the image in his tweet reads. “Any reports stating otherwise are simply untrue.” Kellz also captioned the statement with, “End. Of. Story.”

R. Kelly joins a laundry list of artists who shunned performing at the ceremony, but you can imagine how much fun the internet had with this.