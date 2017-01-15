Mariah Carey received a hefty payday for a performance appearance over the weekend, her first since the disastrous New Year’s Eve performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The music superstar was hired to sing at the wedding of a billionaire’s granddaughter, and the word is, she charged £2.5million ($3 million) for the nine-hour extravaganza.

Russian businessman Valery Kogan gave his granddaughter, 19-year-old Irene Kogan, the perfect wedding, held at London’s Landmark hotel on Saturday.

Carey performed several songs during her set and even dedicated “We Belong Together” to the newlyweds. The bride even joined Carey on stage, and it looks like she had a blast getting her swerve on.

#PressPlay: #MariahCarey performing last night at a private event in London via. @queenofshademc A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Sir Elton kicked off the nine-hour celebration with a 12-song set and actor Antonio Banderas made a speech wishing the couple well.

Producer/DJ Mark Ronson ended the festivities on the wheels of steel.

