Usher Tributes James Brown In Stellar Performance For ‘Taking The Stage’

Last night (Jan. 11), the celebration that took place back in September of the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington D.C aired in a special called “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America.”

Usher performed a James Brown medley which included his iconic songs “Papa’s Gotta Brand New Bag,” “I Feel Good,” “Say It Loud I’m Black And I’m Proud,” and “Get On Up.” The singer even did Brown’s signature dance moves, including the famed “jazz split.”

Watch Usher channel the Godfather of Soul  below!

 

