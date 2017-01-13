Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Patton Claims He Abused Their Son

Even though they’re divorced, the child custody drama between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton isn’t over.

According to court documents seen by Us Weekly, their six-year-old son Julian reportedly told school officials that Thicke spanked him more than once. The school then allegedly reported the incident to the DCFS on Jan. 3 and the department opened an investigation.

Thicke was then under investigation by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services after Patton, accused him in court documents of abusing their child. Thicke denies the claims. “On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law — open hand on the butt. This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage,” Thicke stated in court docs.

Thicke accuses Patton of wanting payback for not being invited to the recent funeral of his father, Alan Thicke. “It is my belief that Paula holds residual anger towards me because I and my family would not permit her or her family to attend the funeral of my father on December 20, 2016,” he alleges in the papers. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father … As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.”

According to documents, Julian and Thicke were both interviewed by the DCFS Thursday afternoon (Jan 12), but a source tells Us Weekly that a “judge denied everything in [Patton’s] complaint.”