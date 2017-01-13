Ne-Yo Leaves Viewers Underwhelmed With Michael Jackson Tribute On ‘Taking The Stage’

Last night (Jan. 11), the celebration that took place back in September of the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington D.C aired in a special called “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America.”

Ne-Yo was present to pay tribute to Michael Jackson, singing “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough” “Wanna Be Startin’ Something,” and “Earth Song,” but many weren’t feeling his performance at the Kennedy Center.

Some social media comments include:

 

 

MJ’s shoes ARE a tall order to fill. Watch below and let us know what you think of Ne-Yo’s MJ tribute.

 

 

