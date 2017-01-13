Ne-Yo Leaves Viewers Underwhelmed With Michael Jackson Tribute On ‘Taking The Stage’

Last night (Jan. 11), the celebration that took place back in September of the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington D.C aired in a special called “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America.”

Ne-Yo was present to pay tribute to Michael Jackson, singing “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough” “Wanna Be Startin’ Something,” and “Earth Song,” but many weren’t feeling his performance at the Kennedy Center.

Some social media comments include:

#TakingTheStage

Michael in heaven listening to Neyo vocals like… pic.twitter.com/asTr4AOkAv — Snake Doctor (@TimBuntley) January 13, 2017

Am I the only one who didn’t too much care for Neyo performance #TakingTheStage — Trey bae:) (@Chocolategurl97) January 13, 2017

They should’ve had Usher, Chris brown AND then Neyo to honor Michael Jackson… #TakingTheStage — versatilechild (@danibadoula) January 13, 2017

MJ’s shoes ARE a tall order to fill. Watch below and let us know what you think of Ne-Yo’s MJ tribute.