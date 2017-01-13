Lalah Hathaway To Celebrate Diversity in Grammy Nominations with Intimate ‘Family & Friends’ Event

In advance of this year’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Grammy-winning recording artist Lalah Hathaway will throw an intimate live event called Lalah Hathaway & Friends. Hosted at the Los Angeles venue The Troubadour, Lalah Hathaway & Friends will serve as a unique celebration of some of the year’s most acclaimed Grammy nominees. During the evening, The Troubadour will feature special performances from numerous championed musicians and, of course, Hathaway herself.

Hathaway was motivated to curate Lalah Hathaway & Friends after recognizing the wealth of diverse, socially conscious talent that garnered Grammy nominations this year. In addition to receiving two nominations of her own (for her triumphant single “Angel” and for Best R&B Album for Lalah Hathaway Live), she was proud to see deserved peers like Terrace Martin and KING recognized.

Lalah Hathaway & Friends aims to unite a variety of these lauded artists (#RealMusicRebels) – musicians who have gone against the grain and staunchly promoted musical creativity. As a result, the night promises to deliver several electrifying performances rich in musicality. With special, one-off collaborations planned, the event will undoubtedly become one of the most memorable of this year’s Grammy weekend.

As mentioned, another important distinction that these artists share is their collective ability to address social issues through their music. Accordingly, and prior to Lalah Hathaway & Friends, Hathaway will be appearing at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. She will be there to perform at Samora Pinderhughes’ event supporting Whose Streets?, a powerful documentary on how the killing of Mike Brown inspired the Ferguson community to fight back, and inspired a worldwide movement. This particular Sundance event is slated to take place on January 24th, with more details to follow.

Lalah Hathaway & Friends will take place at The Troubadour on Friday, February 10th, with tickets available from ticketweb.com.