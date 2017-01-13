Fantasia Slays ‘Dr. Feel Good’ Performance’ On ‘Taking The Stage’

Last night (Jan. 11), the celebration that took place back in September of the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture in Washington D.C aired in a special called “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America.”

Fantasia was the talk of social media with her performance of Aretha Franklin‘s “Dr. Feel Good,” a portion of the show that highlighted American’s history of soul music. Looking stunning in a dramatic black gown, Fantasia blew the audience away with her powerhouse vocals at the Kennedy Center; they immediately jumped to their feet for a standing ovation afterward.

Watch Fantasia’s dynamite performance below: