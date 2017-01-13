ESSENCE To Honor Erykah Badu At ‘Black Women In Music 2017’

For Essence’s 8th annual “Black Women in Music” Grammy weekend event, four-time Grammy winner Erykah Badu will be honored at the invitation-only soiree, marking the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Baduizm.

“From the time that she first hit the scene with her album ‘Baduizm,’ we all fell in love with the genius that is Erykah Badu. It is only fitting that we honor the accomplishments of our neo-soul queen, whose remarkable artistry still moves us 20 years later,” said Essence Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca. “We congratulate Erykah on her incredible career, as well as all of this year’s GRAMMY nominees, who share their amazing gifts with the world.”

The evening will also feature a performance by Roc Nation management artist Tiwa Savage, an award-winning Nigerian singer-songwriter.

The Black Women in Music event will take place on Thursday, February 9, in Los Angeles.