The-Dream Announces ‘Love You To Death’ Tour
R&B singer, producer, and songwriter The-Dream has announced the ‘Love You To Death’ tour, which is slated to kick off on Monday, February 13th in Seattle. The intimate trek will then head to big cities like San Francisco, LA, Chicago, Brooklyn (NY), before wrapping on March 2nd in Philadelphia.
The upcoming tour will support the Grammy-winning artist’s new 5-song EP, Love You To Death, release in December (2015).
Tickets are available beginning today at https://www.thekingdream.com/.
TOUR DATES:
Feb 13 – Seattle – The Crocodile
Feb 14 – San Francisco – 1015 Folsom
Feb 17 – Los Angeles – El Rey Theater
Feb 18 – Orange County – Soulquarius Festival
Feb 23 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club
Feb 25 – Chicago – Metro
Feb 27 – Brooklyn – Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Mar 2 – Philadelphia – Theater of Living Arts
Love You To Death Tour #loveyoutodeathtour2017 To all the fans that hit me and my staff and said in abundance to come to your City, I hear you, I am here for you And nothing without your Voice and Energy. Thank you All for The amazing calls to Relaunch Radiokilla Records, we are back fully operational and Have Artist on the Way because of YOU! I don’t take any one fan for granted! #radiokillarecords #thedream #lovekills #thedream
The Dream is known as one of the industry certified “star-makers.” He has worked with music’s biggest stars including JAY Z, Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige and Justin Beiber. He has written #1 culture shifting smashes such as “Umbrella” (Rihanna) and “Single Ladies (Beyoncé), has released five studio albums; selling over 2 million copies, and has won 4 Grammys. He is now readying to release Love Affair through his new partnership with Roc Nation.