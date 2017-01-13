Christina Aguliera Sings ‘Stormy Weather’ On ‘Taking The Stage’ Special

For the opening of the African American Museum of History and Culture’s music special called “Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America,” Christina Aguilera sang Lena Horne’s “Stormy Weather” for the portion that recognized the genre of jazz. “Storm Weather” was also sung by late jazz greats Billie Holliday, Nina Simone, Ethel Waters, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Backed by Robert Glasper on the keys, Aguilera performed in an angelic white dress and bold red lip, giving her signature, throaty powerhouse vocals with plenty of runs.

Watch below: