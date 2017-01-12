Well, Dang! Drake Buys Jennifer Lopez $100K Necklace

So, maybe there’s some truth to these “Dralo” rumors: rapper Drake seems to be getting serious with new flame Jennifer Lopez.

He reportedly dropped a whopping $100k on a platinum and diamond, 16-carat Tiffany & Co. Necklace to give to Lopez, who wore it at Drake’s New Year’s Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas (as seen below).

According to an insider, the fling is “still going really well. They talk all the time.”

Dropping 100k after dating for just a month or so, I’d say “going really well” is an understatement!