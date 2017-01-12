Wait, So This Is Really Happening? Kelly Price To Sing National Anthem At Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s Boxing Match

This whole Chris Brown/Soulja Boy drama-turned-beef-turned-boxing match just turned real when Kelly Price confirmed her involvement.

Rapper/producer 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are already acting as the “Don Kings” of this whole ordeal as “boxing promoters,” and Mike Tyson reportedly Chris Brown’s trainer. Tyson even recorded a Soulja Boy diss track titled “If You Show Up.”

But the event gained even more legitimacy when Kelly Prince confirmed even she’s involved; she’s was enlisted by 50 Cent to sing the national anthem. “Looking forward to singing the national anthem on fight night with @souljaboy and @chrisbrownofficial,” she wrote on IG. “Thank you @50cent for trusting me with this!”

Even though no date, place, or time has been officially announced for this rumble in the hip-hop bad boy jungle, unbelievably, this seems to be really happening.

Stay tuned as this bizarre saga continues…