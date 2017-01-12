Trey Songz – Anticipation III (Mixtape)

Trey Songz plans to bounce back from that Detroit arrest as he drops the surprise third installment in his Anticipation mixtape series today (Jan. 12).

The project features appearances by frequent collaborator Chisanity, Dave East and Justine Darcenne, and is an effort Trey was itching to put out in order to move on to working on his full-length LP titled Tremaine.  “Got that out the way. on to the next,” he tweeted.

According to his Twitter account, Anticipation III was supposed to be an exclusive giveaway in NYC. “1.11.17 – NYC – 5:00pm – Paramount Plaza, 1633 Broadway, NY, NY 10019 #Exclusive #NotAvailableAnywhere,” he tweeted, but obviously the project  found its way online.

