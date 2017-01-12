Kameron Corvet – N-U

Get a glass of cold water; you may need it after listening to ATL-based singer-songwriter Kameron Covet’s sensual offering “N-U.”

The steady groove features the singer describing a physically intimate session of foreplay and lovemaking. “Hands are slowly drifting towards the ocean below / It’s way to appealing / Let me taste your soul / Be my weakness, our bodies moving up and down in sequence,” he sings on the first verse over a steady, boom-bap groove produced by E. Jones.

Well, well, well!

“N-U” is the second offering from Corvet’s Early Riser project due out this Spring.

Let Kameron seduce your eardrums below: