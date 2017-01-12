Anderson .Paak To Support Bruno Mars On European Leg Of ’24K Magic World Tour’

Anderson .Paak’s star continues to rise in 2017: Along with his Grammy nominations, .Paak will assist one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Bruno Mars, on the European leg of his “24K Magic World Tour.”

The leg kicks off on March 28th in Belgium and will span 30 dates until June 15th when it wraps up in Milan, Italy. Mars will continue his trek until November, swinging back around to The States this summer.

This combination should be stellar, as both artists put on an energetic show! Find out when you can catch .Paak and Mars by checking out the European dates below. Peep the full list of dates on Bruno’s website HERE.

Mar. 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mar. 31 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy

Apr. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Barclaycard Centre

Apr. 4 – Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Arena

Apr. 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Apr. 8 – Montpellier, France – Montpellier Arena

Apr. 10 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

Apr. 12 – Glasgow, Scotland – Sse Hydro

Apr. 15 – Liverpool, UK – Echo Arena

Apr. 18 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Apr. 19 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Apr. 24 – Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena

Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Apr. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

May 2 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

May 5 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

May 6 – Sheffield, UK – Sheffield Arena

May 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

May 14 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

May 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

May 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe Arena

May 22 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

May 24 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor

May 26 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

Jun. 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Jun. 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Jun. 5 – Paris, France – Accorhotel Arena

Jun. 8 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

Jun. 12 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Jun. 14 – Geneva, Switzerland – Arena Geneva

Jun. 15 – Milan, Italy – Forum