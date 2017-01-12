Anderson .Paak To Support Bruno Mars On European Leg Of ’24K Magic World Tour’
by ago 0
Anderson .Paak’s star continues to rise in 2017: Along with his Grammy nominations, .Paak will assist one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Bruno Mars, on the European leg of his “24K Magic World Tour.”
The leg kicks off on March 28th in Belgium and will span 30 dates until June 15th when it wraps up in Milan, Italy. Mars will continue his trek until November, swinging back around to The States this summer.
This combination should be stellar, as both artists put on an energetic show! Find out when you can catch .Paak and Mars by checking out the European dates below. Peep the full list of dates on Bruno’s website HERE.
Mar. 28 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Mar. 31 – Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy
Apr. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Barclaycard Centre
Apr. 4 – Lisbon, Portugal – Meo Arena
Apr. 7 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Apr. 8 – Montpellier, France – Montpellier Arena
Apr. 10 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany
Apr. 12 – Glasgow, Scotland – Sse Hydro
Apr. 15 – Liverpool, UK – Echo Arena
Apr. 18 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Apr. 19 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Apr. 24 – Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena
Apr. 27 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Apr. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena
May 2 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena
May 5 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
May 6 – Sheffield, UK – Sheffield Arena
May 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
May 12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
May 14 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
May 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
May 18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
May 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe Arena
May 22 – Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
May 24 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor
May 26 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
Jun. 1 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Jun. 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Jun. 5 – Paris, France – Accorhotel Arena
Jun. 8 – Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier
Jun. 12 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Jun. 14 – Geneva, Switzerland – Arena Geneva
Jun. 15 – Milan, Italy – Forum