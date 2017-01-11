Video: Eric Bellinger – Let Me Love You (DJ Snake & Justin Bieber Cover)

Following his reworking of Rae Sremmurd‘s Black Beatles” on the top of a mountain, Eric Bellinger basks on the beach with a joint in his hand for the stripped-down “E-Mix” of “Let Me Love You,” the Top 10 hit from DJ Snake and Justin Bieber.

Bellinger transforms the uptempo tropical house track into a tender, R&B ballad, flexing his vocals over gently plucked acoustic guitar. 

Watch the soothing, picturesque video below:

 

 

Eric has a longstanding mutual respect with Justin Bieber, writing Justin’s 2012 hit “Right Here,” from the album Believe. In 2013, Bieber sampled Eric’s “What You Want” on his single “Heartbreaker,” which has over 36 million plays on YouTube, and in 2015, they collaborated on “Show You Off,” an outtake from Bieber’s Purpose.

