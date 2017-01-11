Petty: Mariah Carey’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Vandalized

Following Mariah Carey’s less-than-stellar New Year’s Eve performance, someone vandalized her Hollywood Walk Of Fame star with a question mark, TMZ reports.

Drawn in ink, the question mark comes after her name, as if to question her star power following the NYE disaster. However, the vandalism has already been cleaned up by the Hollywood Historic Trust for a hefty $1,500.

Cops have pulled surveillance video in their search for the suspect, and a rep for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce called the LAPD Sunday and told them someone on Instagram had claimed responsibility, TMZ reports. The suspect faces a felony vandalism charge.