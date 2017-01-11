New Couple Alert: The Weeknd & Selena Gomez?

Looks like Drake and Jennifer Lopez are no longer Hollywood’s newest “it” couple…

Whereas “Dralo” is under suspicion of being a publicity stunt, what looks to be a new romance between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez seems legit.

The paps snapped photos of Gomez and The Weeknd last night (Jan. 10) hugged up and exchanging kisses as they left Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi together.

Sources at the restaurant tell US Weekly the pair arrived at the restaurant at 9 pm and shared a private booth in the back where the dined and talked for three hours until the restaurant closed.

“They came out and they were so happy,” the source tells Us. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”

The two are reportedly working on new music together and in the stages of “getting to know each other better.”

