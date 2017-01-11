Keshia Chanté – F**k It Tho

Following the release of Keshia Chanté’s buzz offering “The Valley” a few months ago, the Canadian songstress has dropped a brand new single “F**k It Tho” on Apple’s Beats 1 with Ebro.

The song makes a few unexpected sonic switch-ups, just like her point of view following a breakup; at first, she sings about feeling the loss after a breakup, only to suddenly shrug it off with the resounding phrase “f**k it tho.”

Chanté is reportedly putting the finishing touches on her new album, which is tentatively due out this year.

Stream “F**k It Tho” below: