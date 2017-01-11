Fail! Check Out Actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson In ‘Urban Myths’ Trailer

Welp, this is a bad as we thought it was going to be…

Almost exactly a year ago, it was announced that Shakespeare in Love actor Joseph Fiennes, who happens to be white, was cast to play Michael Jackson in an upcoming British comedy. Outrage ensued, especially after the#OscarsSoWhite backlash by many who believe the TV and film industry “whitewash” roles who are historical people of color.

Well after looking at the trailer for “Urban Myths,” the backlash will most likely continue. The context of the show is about the urban myths, one in particular about how Jackson and his longtime friends Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando allegedly took a cross country road trip in the days following 9/11 because they were afraid to fly. In the trailer which briefly highlights Fiennes’ role as MJ, the story line follows conversations that might have taken place during that long car ride.

Fiennes can be seen as Jackson in the clip, faking a soft voice and pinched papery nose. Even though it’s a comedy, it’s still disrespectful.

