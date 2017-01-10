Video: Ran Christian – Conceited

Harlem crooner Ran Christian brings us the official visual for his second single “Conceited” produced by Jay Anthony Beatz.

In the clip directed by Director Gambino, Christian lays out a strong line of questioning to find out exactly why a lady (co-star Taqiyya Monet) thinks she’s all that.

“Conceited” will appear on Ran Christian’s new project coming in 2017 via Rack’d Up Entertainment.

“Conceited” follows Ran’s first single “Change You.”

Catch Ran when he’ll perform at the Uptown Soul Lounge at Harlem Nights on Friday, Jan 27th.