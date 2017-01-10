Solange & Beyonce Talk Growing Up Together In Rare Duo Interview With ‘Interview’ Magazine

How cool is this?

Beyonce interviewed her younger sister Solange for the Interview Magazine’s latest issue, and it’s a sisterly conversation that opens up their bond to the world as siblings.

In the chat, the superstar sisters dish about growing up together in Houston, their creative processes, and even being fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Solange chose Bey to interview her for the piece because she felt she was the best person to bring out what her album, A Seat at the Table, was all about: knowing where you come from.

“But I do have—and I’m unafraid to say it—a very distinctive, clear vision of how I want to present myself and my body and my voice and my perspective,” Solange said. “And who better to really tell that story than yourself?” she said. “Which is a huge part of why I wanted you to interview me for this piece. Because the album really feels like storytelling for us all and our family and our lineage. And having mom and dad speak on the album, it felt right that, as a family, this closed the chapter of our stories.”

About growing up in Houston, Solange reflects on the experience. “Growing up on Parkwood was so inspiring because we got to see a little bit of everything. We grew up in the same neighborhood that produced Scarface, Debbie Allen, and Phylicia Rashad. So, culturally, it was as rich as it gets. People were warm. People were friendly.”

Check out the full, insightful interview HERE