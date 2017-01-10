Jamie Foxx had a wild weekend. While out with friends at a West Hollywood restaurant on Saturday night, the R&B singer and actor got into a scuffle with another customer.

According to TMZ, Foxx and his friends were in the patio area at celebrity hot spot Catch restaurant when a man approached the group and complained that they were too loud.

The guy was said to be talking tough to Foxx and his friends, even yelling, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.”

Apparently, someone in Foxx’s crew didn’t care what city the man was reppin’ and replied, “F*** you I’m from Oakland.”

This is when the situation reportedly got crazy with some witnesses claiming the man lunged at Foxx, grabbed him, and pulled him down onto a table. Foxx allegedly retaliated, flipping the situation to his favor by putting the guy into a choke hold and taking him down to the ground.

Following the melee, all parties were kicked out of the restaurant.